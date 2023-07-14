2 hurt in rough landing for hot air balloon in Lafayette, another hurt in separate balloon situation in Erie

Two people were hurt after rough landing for a hot air balloon in southeastern Boulder County on Friday morning. It happened in the southern part of Lafayette near some railroad tracks and around the same time as a separate hot air balloon incident a couple of miles away where another person was hurt.

Five people were in the balloon's basket above Lafayette at approximately 7:15 a.m. when the pilot decided to land it due to high wind gusts, according to Lafayette police. The two who were hurt when it landed roughly had to be taken to the hospital. They were a man and a juvenile female and their conditions after their arrival at the concert weren't available.

CBS Colorado's news helicopter flew above the scene of the landing and the balloon was being collected up next to the railroad tracks in a grassy open area.

Officials from the FAA will investigate the incident.

The other situation was in Erie, where the Erie Hot Air Balloon Festival is taking place all weekend close to the intersection of County Line Road and Erie Parkway. Officials with Mountain View Fire Rescue said they responded to an emergency call there and found a high wind gust causing issues for hot air balloons that were set to launch. One crew had lost control of one of the balloons and it went up into the air after a gust. One person from the crew dropped from the air when the balloon lifted about 10 feet and got hurt. She had to be taken to the hospital but her injuries were described as minor.