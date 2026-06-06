Injured 2-year-old returns home from hospital after near fatal rattlesnake bites in Colorado

A 2-year-old spent a week in the intensive care unit at Children's Hospital Colorado after she was bitten by a rattlesnake. Now, her family says she's finally home and on the road to recovery.

The Robertson family drove from Kansas City to an Airbnb in Bennett, Colo., for a wedding, but things quickly took a turn. After their arrival on May 25, the family finished unpacking, then Colleen Robertson and her young daughter Quinn went to look at the nearby horses. That's when Quinn was bitten twice on the thigh by a rattlesnake.

Quinn Robertson Robertson Family

Her condition deteriorated rapidly, and she quickly began losing consciousness, her mother said.

The family called 911, and Quinn was airlifted to Children's Hospital Colorado in Aurora. She received more than 30 vials of antivenom and a blood transfusion over the next two days as doctors worked to save her life.

Dr. Danae Massengil, a pediatric toxicologist at Children's Hospital Colorado, says rattlesnake bites are already dangerous for young children. But Quinn's case was particularly difficult. She said Quinn had suffered what appeared to be a rare "anaphylactoid-like reaction" to the snake's venom.

Colleen Robertson

Doctors were able to remove her breathing tube on the 27th, and she began physical therapy.

Dr. Massengil explained there was a lot of tissue damage from the bite, and "There's still a lot of unknowns right now as far as when she'll be able to dance and jump again."

In an update to the family's online fundraiser this week, Colleen Robertson announced that the family returned home on Sunday, "We can hardly believe that just last week we were holding our breath, hoping and praying that our Quinn would survive. It feels like we've been gone for weeks."

Colleen Robertson

She tells CBS Colorado, "We're back home, and Quinn is starting PT and OT. We are so thankful she is in a much better place and recovering.💓"