Indictment expected for Aurora police officer in Rajon Belt-Stubblefield shooting, source says

An Aurora police officer is expected to be indicted in the 2025 fatal shooting of Rajon Belt-Stubblefield, according to sources with knowledge of the incident and the city of Aurora.

The sources, both close to the case, told CBS Colorado the officer is expected to face charges of second-degree murder and manslaughter.

On Sept. 12, 2025, Aurora police released video from the body-worn camera of their officer who shot Rajon Belt-Stubblefield. The shooting took place on Aug. 30, 2025. Aurora Police

The indictment has not yet been publicly announced. A press conference is expected Monday.

Belt-Stubblefield, 37, was shot and killed during an encounter with Aurora police after officers attempted to stop him following a crash. Body camera video released by the Aurora Police Department showed Belt-Stubblefield tossing a handgun before a physical confrontation with the officer moments before the shooting.

In May, the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office announced it had referred the case to a grand jury to determine whether criminal charges were warranted.

The shooting drew attention and renewed scrutiny of the Aurora Police Department, which remains under a consent decree requiring reforms to its policing practices.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more info becomes available.