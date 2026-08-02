Inclusive rodeo "breaks down barriers" in Colorado's Douglas County

Sunday is the last day of the Douglas County Fair and Rodeo, a special tradition that goes back more than a century in the community. It now includes a new event that allows those with disabilities to experience the rodeo firsthand.

The second year of the "Unbridled Rodeo" at the Douglas County Fair and Rodeo is providing an accessible and inclusive experience. It's put on through a partnership with Developmental Pathways.

The Unbridled Rodeo welcomes everyone.

"Everybody deserves to experience the rodeo, and especially when we live in a community where rodeo is a big part of Douglas County, that right there means everybody who lives down here hears about it and wants to participate in it. So we just want to make that happen," said Dinah Frey, director of community engagement at Developmental Pathways. "People with disabilities can have their needs met and be part of it and have an experience of, you know, Colorado's historic rodeo in Douglas County."

For some with disabilities, attending a traditional rodeo could be challenging.

"With their kind of a disability, they will be cranky. They'll have more sorts of needs where they don't feel themselves, and they'll be bothered by their environment with so much crowd and not having a safe space," said Jaimi Doshi, Douglas County mother of developmentally delayed twins.

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But the Unbridled Rodeo caters to special needs.

"This just allows a space for people with all abilities to come and gather and experience it together," Frey said.

The event allows attendees to step into the cowboy boots themselves.

"They had all sorts of saddles, sensory experiences to touch. Autism Community Store was here with a sensory area. There was square dancing, crafts," Frey said.

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From stick horse racing to steer roping to the mechanical bull, there's no shortage of Western activities to enjoy.

"Here we brought the speed down, help people get it on and off of it, and really take it and tailor it to what somebody's needs are," Frey said.

"We've had all of our friends come out, and they have been able to ride stick horses with us, and then we've had our team out doing face paint," said Meghann Guentensberger, executive director of nonprofit The Mane Mission.

"I see smiles, I see joy, but also a level of belief in themselves that is super encouraging to all of us," said Abe Laydon, Douglas County Commissioner. "Our goal is to let them know that they are unbridled, unrestricted, unlimited, and that there's nothing that they can't do."

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More than 500 people took part in this year's Unbridled Rodeo.

"I love it. It feels so safe, and you feel like the kids are with their own kind of a community, where they feel welcomed and enjoyable," Doshi said.

"There's such joy," said Guentensberger. "It breaks down barriers."

"Just so much fun. Everybody's having fun out here, and that is the goal: is that people get to experience rodeo and have fun," Frey said.