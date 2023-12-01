Immigrant leaders march from Denver to Greeley to urge update to Colorado's registry law

Immigrant leaders in Colorado rallied at the state Capitol on Friday to urge an update to the state's registry law. They kicked off a 4-day pilgrimage from Denver to Greeley to call attention to their cause.

The goal is to make it easier for immigrants in Colorado to become U.S. citizens.

Immigrant leaders march from Denver to Greeley to urge updates to Colorado's registry law. CBS

"We believe that we need an automatic pathway to citizenship for people who have been here for a few years... have developed roots, bought houses, have children and married and really have life-changing events as they continue to call the United States their new home," said immigration activist Carlos Rojas.

An update to that law would impact more than 8 million people. That group will journey from the state Capitol to U.S. Congresswoman Yadira Carveo's office in Northglenn on the first day, continue from Northglenn to Brighton on Saturday, march from Brighton to Platteville with a stop in Fort Lupton on Sunday and wrap up on Monday by marching from Platteville to Greeley.