Immigrant family in Colorado decides to return to Mexico as work dries up

As immigration enforcement operations increase and work becomes less prevalent, many immigrant families, including those in Colorado, have opted to leave the United States.

President Donald Trump campaigned on launching the largest mass deportation effort in U.S. history. Earlier this week, the Department of Homeland Security said more than 2 million immigrants living in the country illegally "have been removed or have self-deported since January 20." DHS estimates about 1.6 million of them decided to return to their home countries on their own.

The policy shift has received pushback from Democratic lawmakers and community groups in Colorado and nationwide.

One Greeley family says rising costs, limited work and fears of immigration enforcement have made it impossible for them to stay. They told CBS News Colorado they paid a smuggler $36,000 to bring them to the United States and spent the last three years paying that debt back. Now, they are leaving with no money, only the belongings they've managed to collect.

Inside their gray truck and trailer are their belongings. That includes the beds they sleep on, their daughter's toys and even a stove. Everything they hoped would help them build a life in Colorado is now packed up to start over in Mexico.

"There's no work. We're also worried about ICE, and we have just made the decision to leave on our own terms," said the father, in Spanish, who identified himself as Gerardo for this interview.

Gerardo says that when he first arrived, he was making up to $1,400 a week working as a truck driver. Today, he makes less than half that.

"There's just not enough work and too many expenses," he said. "I used to work up to seven days a week. Now, I only work two to three."

The family says they've endured wage theft, eviction, and the loss of Gerardo's driver's license after being pulled over. He says language barriers made the encounter with the police even more difficult.

"In reality, everything just got so complicated, and that's why we've made the decision to leave back to Mexico," he said.

Their 9-year-old daughter says she learned English in just two years and appreciates her time in Colorado, but she is happy to leave.

"I'm not sad because I am going to see my family over there," she said.

When asked if he still believes in the American dream, Gerardo said it may still exist for people already established in the U.S., but not for new arrivals.

"I don't recommend it, because you're going to struggle a lot," he said. "If you don't speak English or have documents, you won't have work."

For now, the family is trying to figure out how to get to Mexico. Their small four-cylinder truck isn't strong enough to haul their trailer from Greeley to Laredo, Texas. They're hoping someone in the community can help them make the trip south.