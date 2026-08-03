Illegal street takeover in Denver leaves neighbors rattled, prompts calls for more enforcement

A late-night illegal street takeover on South Broadway filled an intersection with spinning cars, fireworks and tire smoke, leaving nearby residents frustrated and concerned about public safety.

Viewer video captured drivers doing donuts in the intersection Friday night going into Saturday while crowds surrounded the roadway. Fireworks were also set off near stopped vehicles.

Viewer video captured drivers doing donuts in the intersection Friday night going into Saturday. CBS

"It sounded like somebody got shot," nearby resident Alyssa McManus said. "I heard a bunch of fireworks go off, and that's when I realized, okay, it's not an actual gun. And then it just kept going on, screeching of tires over and over and over."

McManus, who lives near the intersection, said the noise frightened both her and her cat.

"He was cowering, and I got up and was walking around the apartment, and he was just like following me, super scared," she said.

By Saturday morning, fresh tire marks covered the intersection.

"It was really annoying, especially for people," said another resident nearby. "I heard a lot of dogs barking and stuff. I mean, I'm trying to go to bed early. I had a big day Saturday."

Residents said they called 911 during the takeover. Denver police said officers arrived about 18 minutes after receiving reports but were delayed by higher-priority calls, including domestic violence incidents and a burglary in progress. By the time officers reached the scene, the crowd had dispersed. Police said they cleared the area using lights and sirens. No arrests or citations were made.

"I'm glad that nobody was seriously injured, but people were sitting outside the windows, getting flung out, and fires being started, so definitely a little scary," McManus said.

Tire marks were seen in the intersection on South Broadway a day after the alleged takeover. CBS

A few blocks away on Speer Boulevard, neighbors said street racing and similar activity have become increasingly common.

"It's been a few weeks. I don't think that it's been slowing down. It's definitely been getting worse," resident Kelsey Williams said.

Neighbor Terry McFadden said racers frequently speed past their building.

"They'll start right there on Speer, and you'll hear them go," McFadden said. "I'll see them go, actually, and then you can hear them hit the corner. It just sounds pretty dangerous."

McFadden said he hopes enforcement increases before someone loses their life.

"I had a friend who passed away from that years ago," he said. "I just want to make sure they understand that those are the risks that they're taking."

Denver police said they plan to increase patrols in the area when possible. Officials also warned that drivers involved in illegal street racing or takeovers could face jail time, court costs and the seizure of their vehicles under Denver's Public Nuisance Abatement ordinance.

Police said the department's Street Racing Enforcement Team has impounded 44 vehicles, made 59 arrests and issued more than 280 citations so far this year.