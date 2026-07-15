Watch CBS News
Local News

SWAT teams on Colorado's Eastern Plains seize 1,900 marijuana plants at illegal grow house

By
Jesse Sarles
Website Content Manager, CBS Colorado
Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.
Read Full Bio
Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

Add CBS News on Google

SWAT teams in unincorporated Arapahoe County discovered an illegal marijuana grow operation on a 20-acre property last week.

marijuana-grow-2.jpg
Arapahoe County

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office announced the details of the bust southwest of Bennett on Wednesday. The location, the 100 block of Dutch Valley Road on Colorado's Eastern Plains, was not licensed for cultivation, according to the office.

bust1.jpg
Arapahoe County

They seized approximately 1,900 plants and 40 pounds of packaged marijuana.

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue