SWAT teams on Colorado's Eastern Plains seize 1,900 marijuana plants at illegal grow house

SWAT teams in unincorporated Arapahoe County discovered an illegal marijuana grow operation on a 20-acre property last week.

Arapahoe County

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office announced the details of the bust southwest of Bennett on Wednesday. The location, the 100 block of Dutch Valley Road on Colorado's Eastern Plains, was not licensed for cultivation, according to the office.

Arapahoe County

They seized approximately 1,900 plants and 40 pounds of packaged marijuana.