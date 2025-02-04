Ignoring stop signs, traffic lights blamed for more crashes in Colorado, ranked 6th worst in U.S.

Colorado ranks 6th highest in U.S. for ignoring traffic signs

Colorado ranks 6th highest in U.S. for ignoring traffic signs

Colorado ranks 6th highest in U.S. for ignoring traffic signs

Colorado State Patrol troopers say ignoring traffic control signs is leading to more crashes across Colorado. Troopers say they issued 794 citations to drivers disregarding or failing to obey traffic control devices such as stop signs, traffic lights, and flashing red/yellow signal lights.

/ Getty Images

This is a slight 1.5% increase over 2023 where they issued 782 citations. This ranks Colorado as the sixth highest for ignoring traffic control signs when compared to the rest of the country.

Troopers say they responded to 502 crashes involving a roadway user who disregarded a traffic control device. The number of crashes investigated by the Colorado State Patrol that involved the disregard of a traffic control device averaged 71 every day across Colorado.

Troopers say Monday through Wednesday showed high numbers of citations with the peak day for citations being Monday. Citations on Mondays are the highest between 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Troopers tell CBS Colorado ignoring these signs continues to cause more crashes and are making people late to work.

"You are making everyone else late, including yourself and the other drivers as well," said Colorado State Patrol Trooper Sherri Mendez. "You better hope that the other person is not injured as well as yourself in a crash."

Troopers say to drive like one of them is in the car with you or behind you. Remember that driving mistakes always cause consequences for yourself and other drivers on the road.