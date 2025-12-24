Businesses in Colorado's Idaho Springs say warm weather is impacting sales

This time of year, Interstate 70 through Colorado's mountains is usually slick, snowy, and packed with travelers heading to ski resorts. But on Christmas Eve, the road to the high country was sunny, dry, and noticeably quieter.

In downtown Idaho Springs, the mild December weather has meant fewer visitors stopping to eat, shop, and walk around town, and businesses are feeling it.

"It's a lot more fun when it's snowy," one resident said. "People keep saying the weather is amazing, and I'm like, 'no… I'm ready for snow,'" said resident Katie Baker.

Katie Baker laments the lack of snow from a nearly empty Idaho Springs street, where businesses say the unseasonably warm weather is harming their business. CBS

At Westbound Bar & Grill, bar manager Carrie Doyle said Christmas week is typically one of their biggest of the year. Instead, the restaurant sat nearly empty.

"Usually we have skiers and snowboarders coming through, meeting family here before heading up the hill," Doyle said. "If you don't have people, you don't have income."

A few doors down, Tibetan Sisters Art owner Paulden Hester said business has been slow, especially after last week's power outage.

"Overall, business is down," Hester said. "Hopefully that will change."

Tibetan Sisters Art in Idaho Springs, Colorado, sits nearly empty on an unseasonably warm Christmas Eve afternoon on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2025. CBS

At the Majestic Art Gallery, artist Mimsi Milton remembered last Christmas, when 125 customers packed the shop. This year, she said, "it's very slow."

CBS Colorado First Alert meteorologists say warm and dry stretches in December aren't unusual when high pressure sits over the region, but this year, strong downslope winds amplified the warmth even more.

Mountain snow is expected to return this weekend, something Idaho Springs businesses are counting on.