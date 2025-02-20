Neighbors rescue Northern Colorado woman from pond after dogs fall through ice

A Northern Colorado woman said she feels fortunate to still be alive after nearly drowning in an icy pond in Windsor. Tara Vreeland said she was rescued by complete strangers in January after she fell through ice in a pond, all while trying to save her golden retriever.

CBS

Vreeland said she was walking her dogs along the Poudre Trail in January when their leashes got tangled. She said she briefly removed them from their leashes when one of her dogs suddenly saw geese and decided to run toward them.

"He just b-lined it for that water," Vreeland said. "I didn't have a moment's hesitation to go out and get him. I just ran out there. I didn't think."

Within moments of running onto the ice, Vreeland found both her dogs and herself falling through the ice, treading in the water and unable to get out.

"I felt the ice give way underneath my stomach, and I was in the water," Vreeland said. "The dogs immediately started climbing on top of me and pushed me under the water, they were panicking. I've never been so scared. I was afraid of drowning."

Vreeland recalled trying to get out of the water for several minutes without success. She ultimately rolled onto her back, tried floating in the icy water and screaming for help.

Walking along the trail was Lou Palangi, a Fort Collins resident who happened to be out on a walk.

"What I heard was very faint cries," Palangi said.

Palangi said she looked toward the sound of the faint screaming and noticed a commotion in the water.

"There's two dogs in there. Then I saw splashing, and I was like 'There's a person in there drowning,'" Palangi said.

She called 911 as she saw passerby Judd Bronson darting toward the same pond with a large branch in his hand.

"I started to see white, I was losing consciousness," Vreeland said. "My eyes were closing and I was going to sleep. I will never forget this, but I heard him in my ear saying grab the stick. I will never forget hearing him."

Palangi largely stayed on the ground while Bronson slowly made his way out on the ice to help. Palangi waived first responders in to the scene, but they were unable to get on the ice without proper gear per their company policies.

Bronson and Palangi then helped pull Vreeland and her dogs from the water and toward the shoreline where paramedics were able to start giving Vreeland care.

"He risked his life for me," Vreeland said. "I have two superheroes, two guardian angels. I am lucky."

Bronson politely declined to interview for this report, but was there to accept a lifesaving award through Windsor Severance Fire, alongside Palangi.



CBS

Vreeland said she now realizes how close she came to losing her life that day, noting how thankful she is for Palangi, Bronson and the first responders.

She agreed to share her story with CBS News Colorado in hopes of encouraging other people to not only count their blessings, but also as a way to help encourage others to consider calling 911 for help instead of immediately jumping on to frozen water.

Vreeland, Bronson and Palangi said they were bonded for life through the situation.

"You're either going to run toward danger or away from it. They ran toward it," Vreeland said.