Ice rescue underway in Aurora at a park, 1 person critically hurt

An ice rescue is underway in northern Aurora at a park, according to Aurora Fire Rescue. One person who was rescued was critically hurt and taken to the hospital, and a dive team is working to determine if there are more victims.

It's taking place at Sand Creek Park, near the intersection of Peoria Street and Fitzsimons Parkway.

The park has two ponds and a creek.

So far there is no word on the age or the identity of the person who was hurt.