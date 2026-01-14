ICE agent who shot Renee Good suffered internal bleeding, officials say

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent who fatally shot Renee Good last week in Minneapolis, Jonathan Ross, suffered internal bleeding to the torso following the incident, according to two U.S. officials briefed on his medical condition.

It was unclear how extensive the bleeding was. The Department of Homeland Security confirmed Ross' injury, but has not yet responded to CBS News' requests for more information. This story will be updated as we learn more.

Videos from the scene showed Ross walking away after the incident.

Ross has not returned to work, one source said, but did not say why.

Kristi Noem, the Homeland Security secretary, previously acknowledged that Ross was taken to the hospital after the shooting and was released the same day. She said he was recovering from his injuries, describing him as an experienced law enforcement officer who believed he was defending himself and fellow agents.

"The officer was hit by the vehicle. She hit him. He went to the hospital. A doctor did treat him. He has been released," Noem told reporters on Jan. 7.

Ross, a 10-year law enforcement veteran with ICE, was seriously injured in June in a separate incident in the Minneapolis area when he was dragged by a car during an attempted arrest, requiring 33 stitches and hospital care, court records show.

U.S. Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino told CBS News in an interview Sunday that Ross "has had several threats against his life," adding, "he's in a safe location. He's recovering from those injuries, and we're thankful that he's recovering."