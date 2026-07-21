Congressman Crow reveals new info about Aurora ICE detainee conditions; medical advocate sounds alarm on heat & illness

State and local health officials in Colorado say they have not received the information or access necessary to investigate a reported tuberculosis case and other health concerns, including extreme heat, at the GEO ICE Processing Center in Aurora. GEO is the private prison company contracted to operate the center for the Department of Homeland Security. Meanwhile, the office of Rep. Jason Crow, who represents Colorado's 6th Congressional District, provided new information about a visit there last week.

The concerns have prompted requests from Colorado health officials, Gov. Jared Polis, Attorney General Phil Weiser and members of Congress as questions persist about conditions inside the federal immigration detention facility.

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Adams County Health said GEO has not provided the information or access needed for the agency and Denver Health's Tuberculosis Clinic to conduct a public health investigation into a reported tuberculosis case or determine whether others may have been exposed.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said its priority remains obtaining the cooperation needed to complete a communicable disease investigation. The agency said the governor has requested discussions with GEO, but officials have not yet received a response.

CBS Colorado obtained complaints submitted to state and county health officials describing concerns about excessive heat, limited access to drinking water, respiratory illnesses and detainees' access to medical care.

An anonymous medical advocate who works closely with detainees inside the facility told CBS Colorado conditions have become increasingly concerning. They requested anonymity. The advocate is a member of Doctors for Camp Closure, a nonpartisan network of health professionals seeking "to end the inhumane treatment of migrants, refugees and asylum seekers."

"It's really life or death at this point," they said.

The advocate said detainees are being housed in cells with inadequate ventilation during periods of extreme heat.

"The cells are made of solid metal slabs, and when people are sealed into their cells, there's no ventilation whatsoever," they explained.

They also described reports of detainees suffering from worsening respiratory symptoms and not receiving adequate medical attention.

"[Detainees] are now in such severe condition, not receiving any medical treatment for their symptoms ... now showing signs of sinus infections, bronchitis, pneumonia."

The reported tuberculosis case has drawn particular concern from health officials and advocates.

According to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, there are currently no confirmed active tuberculosis cases at the Aurora facility.

In a statement released Friday, July 17, ICE said:

"As of today, Aurora does not have any confirmed active tuberculosis (TB) cases. Should a TB case be confirmed, the individual would be maintained under appropriate medical isolation precautions, including placement in a negative-pressure room when clinically indicated and available, to minimize the risk of transmission in accordance with established infection-control practices and clinical guidance.

"The detention facility has complied with all federal CDC guidelines and policies on communicable disease, as well as with Colorado law, guidelines, and policies on the same.

"There was one case of TB on June 25, and the detainee was treated, cleared, and removed from the country."

The advocate questioned ICE's explanation, noting that treatment for tuberculosis typically requires a lengthy course of care.

"How do you clear someone with a positive TB? It takes months and months and months of treatment," they said. "Did they actually transport a person with active tuberculosis in a bus and an airplane, and then leave them in another facility or in another country?"

Health officials have stressed that determining whether exposures occurred requires an investigation.

Adams County Health said public health investigators typically work with facilities to identify potential exposures, evaluate those who may have come into contact with an infected person, and determine whether treatment or follow-up testing is needed. The advocate said any potential health threat could affect more than just detainees.

"It's really important to understand that it's not just affecting people inside," the medical advocate said. "We -- the community, the families, the lawyers, the staff -- everybody is going into that building, and if there is a public health threat, if there is tuberculosis, then that's impacting everyone in the community."

The allegations have renewed concerns about oversight of the detention facility. Rep. Jason Crow said his office has conducted more than 100 oversight visits at the facility since 2019. His office shared the following statement with CBS Colorado:

"ICE is out of control and needs to be reined in. When our immigration detention system is driven by corporate greed, it allows corporations like GEO Group to cut corners on medical care and safety to benefit their bottom line.

"In 2019, following disturbing reports of health emergencies at GEO in Aurora, my congressional office began conducting oversight visits of the facility. Since then, we have conducted over 100 oversight visits, under both Democratic and Republican Presidents. When the Trump Administration blocked me from conducting in-person oversight visits, I sued them for violating federal law.

"I will continue to show up and fight for transparency, oversight, and accountability for Coloradans."

Crow's staff toured the facility on July 15 and said in a report posted on Crow's website that there was one individual being monitored for tuberculosis and that GEO had held a medical town hall for detainees in the affected area of the facility, giving them the option to be tested. Those tests were completed, according to the report. Additionally, Crow's staff report indicates that a contact investigation was conducted that included exposure assessments, screening and testing. 61 individuals were identified as having exposure to the original case of TB and were placed in a precautionary cohort.

Weiser also said GEO must cooperate with state health authorities. In a statement, he said:

"As a private company, GEO Group is required to comply with state health and safety regulations. The reported tuberculosis case at the ICE detention camp in Aurora is a serious public health issue and GEO must work with the State to investigate any potential outbreak or exposure to others. My office stands ready to work with the Governor's Office and state health officials to bring GEO into compliance with the law."

Late Tuesday, the DHS shared a statement with CBS Colorado regarding the air conditioning concerns:

"Over several weeks, the Aurora ICE facility has worked to repair and maintain its air conditioning system. As of today, the entire facility has functioning air conditioning. At no time during repairs did the facility reach dangerous temperatures and fans and ice water were provided to detainees."

The anonymous advocate warned that conditions could worsen without intervention.

"Someone is going to die, and quite soon if we don't get a handle on this," they said.

CBS Colorado reached out to GEO for comment but were referred to ICE.