After being contacted by ICE, deputies in southern Colorado arrest man from Mexico wanted in rape cases

Officials from a sheriff's office in southern Colorado say deputies arrested a wanted man from Mexico over the weekend after they were contacted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement about him. The man was wanted on charges out of Oklahoma.

Juan Jose Avila Hernandez faces four counts of raping juveniles in Oklahoma, according to the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office.

Juan Jose Avila Hernandez Chaffee County

ICE first contacted the sheriff's office about the 23-year-old on Friday and said he was believed to be living in their county. The next day deputies found him and arrested him in Buena Vista.

After being taken to the county jail, the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office says he was then released to ICE agents.

Sheriff Andy Rohrich said in a post on social media that his office "will assist ICE when they are searching for undocumented immigrants that are wanted for violations of law other than just their legal status of being in the United States."