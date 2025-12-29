Colorado Avalanche's ice maintenance tech blends chemistry and precision, sets stage for team excellence

While the Colorado Avalanche continue their run at the top of the NHL standings, the foundation for their historic success is being manufactured miles away from the bright lights of Ball Arena in downtown Denver.

At the South Suburban Family Sports Center in Centennial, the hum of a Zamboni provides a soundtrack for a team chasing records. While stars like Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar are the faces of a season that has already seen the team record of only one regulation loss in its first 26 games, Spencer Wilson is making sure the stage is set for that excellence to continue. As an ice maintenance technician at the Avalanche's official practice facility, Wilson's routine is a blend of chemistry and precision.

Spencer Wilson CBS

"Our goal is to make the very best sheet of ice that we can for their practice and to make it Stanley Cup worthy," Wilson said.

Achieving that standard requires adjustments in the facility's compressor room. Wilson and his crew monitor everything from ice temperature to the exact amount of hot water laid down by the machine to ensure the practice surface feels like the real thing.

"We just try to make it as much like Ball Arena or the arenas that they play in as possible," Wilson explained. "Because when you have a bunch of fans in an arena, it warms up the top part of the ice, and it makes it a little bit softer, so we try to mimic that as best we can."

CBS

The South Suburban facility serves as a unique public-private hybrid. While it is the professional home for the Avs morning skates, the Sports Center is a community hub. The complex features two sheets of ice, an 18-hole executive golf course, a two-story entertainment center with laser tag, and the Avalanche Grill. It is a place where local toddlers in "Learn to Skate" programs and youth hockey leagues often share the same air -- and eventually the same ice -- as the NHL's leading scorers.

Because the ice is shared by everyone from the pros to the public, the maintenance schedule can be grueling.

CBS

"I get here at five o'clock in the morning to get ice prepped for [the 6 a.m. skate]," Wilson said. "So first sessions on at 6, and then sometimes our ice crews here till 11, midnight."

When asked if he feels the weight of prepping the surface for the league's top talent, Wilson admitted the stakes are high.

"Yes, I try not to think about it too much, but yeah, the pressure is there for sure," Wilson said. "I just try to stay consistent. That's the key for us -- consistency and making sure that that ice is just as perfect as it can be."

Despite the long hours, Wilson says the work is a labor of love for the team and the sport.

"I think I'm just like any fan, you know. I love the game and it's fun to watch," Wilson said. "It's a childhood dream."

As the Avalanche continue their quest for another title, the crew in Centennial will be there before sunrise, ensuring the road to the Stanley Cup starts on a perfect sheet of ice.