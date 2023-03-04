Watch CBS News
Local News

Interstate 70 closed in both directions near Sheridan Boulevard after motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Interstate 70 is closed in both directions near Sheridan Boulevard due to a crash involving a motorcycle that left one dead Saturday afternoon, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The crash was first reported around 3:30 p.m. and has shut down all lanes of Interstate 70 between Federal Boulevard and Lowell Boulevard near Lakeside.

i70-sheridan-frame-7742.jpg
Colorado Department of Transportation

DPD says an adult male motorcyclist lost control while traveling westbound, hit the jersey barrier and went into the eastbound lanes of traffic. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

i-70-sheridan-fatal-crash-1-galarza-copy.jpg
Denver Police Department

Drivers should expect delays and avoid the area.

No other details were immediately available.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on March 4, 2023 / 3:43 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.