Interstate 70 closed in both directions near Sheridan Boulevard after motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead

Interstate 70 is closed in both directions near Sheridan Boulevard due to a crash involving a motorcycle that left one dead Saturday afternoon, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The crash was first reported around 3:30 p.m. and has shut down all lanes of Interstate 70 between Federal Boulevard and Lowell Boulevard near Lakeside.

Colorado Department of Transportation

DPD says an adult male motorcyclist lost control while traveling westbound, hit the jersey barrier and went into the eastbound lanes of traffic. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Denver Police Department

Drivers should expect delays and avoid the area.

No other details were immediately available.