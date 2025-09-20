Crash cleared after car fire causes traffic jam on I-70 westbound in Denver

Traffic was brought to a standstill for around an hour on westbound I-70 in Denver as firefighters worked to put out a car fire Saturday afternoon.

Car fire on I-70 at mile point 278 Colorado Department of Transportation

Around 3 p.m., firefighters were called to the scene near Quebec Street, where they found a car fully engulfed in flames. Westbound traffic on the interstate came to a halt while crews brought the fire under control and law enforcement investigated the scene.

The Colorado Department of Transportation temporarily closed I-70 between Central Park Boulevard and Quebec Street and diverted through the Quebec Street exit lane.

Around 4:08 p.m.. CDOT announced that the crash has been cleared.

Authorities have not yet released the cause of the fire or whether there were any injuries.