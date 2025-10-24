Watch CBS News
I-70 closed east of Denver due to semi fire and crash

By
Jennifer McRae
Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Both directions of I-70 were closed at Highway 40, East Colfax Avenue near Aurora due to a semi fire and crash on Friday morning. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, all lanes of the interstate were closed at mile marker 288.

i-70-e470-crash.jpg
All lanes of I-70 closed at Highway 40 near Aurora due to a semi fire and crash.  CDOT

Black smoke could be seen billowing up from I-70 near the E-470 interchange on the CDOT traffic camera. 

What happened leading up to the crash is being investigated. 

Drivers were urged to take an alternate route during the closure. 

