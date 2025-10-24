I-70 closed east of Denver due to semi fire and crash
Both directions of I-70 were closed at Highway 40, East Colfax Avenue near Aurora due to a semi fire and crash on Friday morning. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, all lanes of the interstate were closed at mile marker 288.
Black smoke could be seen billowing up from I-70 near the E-470 interchange on the CDOT traffic camera.
What happened leading up to the crash is being investigated.
Drivers were urged to take an alternate route during the closure.