I-70 reopens after closure east of Watkins due to multi-vehicle crash

I-70 reopened after it was closed in both directions east of Watkins on Friday afternoon due to a multi-vehicle crash. Both directions were closed from mile marker 295 to mile marker 304.

Drivers are urged to take an alternate route because there are significant delays in the area.

There is no estimate on when the interstate will reopen.

Watkins is about 25 miles east of Denver.