Watch CBS News
Local News

I-70 reopens after closure east of Watkins due to multi-vehicle crash

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

I-70 reopened after it was closed in both directions east of Watkins on Friday afternoon due to a multi-vehicle crash. Both directions were closed from mile marker 295 to mile marker 304. 

Drivers are urged to take an alternate route because there are significant delays in the area. 

There is no estimate on when the interstate will reopen. 

Watkins is about 25 miles east of Denver.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on May 5, 2023 / 3:45 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.