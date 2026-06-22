I-25 southbound shut down in southern Colorado due to rollover semi crash

Colorado State Patrol is investigating after a semi-truck hauling cars rolled over on I-25 on Monday afternoon.

According to CSP, the semi was driving south on I-25, approximately five miles south of the International Pikes Peak Raceway, when it went off the road into the median around 1:18 p.m. Troopers say the semi struck the guardrail, then overcorrected and rolled.

Jake Williams

A pickup truck was also involved in the crash, but investigators aren't sure yet exactly when it came into contact with the semi.

CSP says one person was taken to a hospital as a precaution, but they don't yet know how many people were in both vehicles.

Authorities shut down all southbound lanes of the interstate for cleanup and warned that traffic in the northbound lanes is moving extremely slowly due to drivers slowing at the crash scene.

Colorado Department of Transportation

CSP says there is no estimated timeframe for when the southbound lanes will reopen.