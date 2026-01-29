Hyundai recalls nearly 569,000 Palisade SUVs over faulty air bag

Hyundai Motor America is recalling nearly 569,000 Palisade SUVs due to an issue with the vehicles' third-row air bags that could prevent them from deploying properly during a crash.

The recall affects certain Palisades with model years 2020 to 2025, according to a notice from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The agency said the SUVs do not meet federal safety standards because of the issue with their side-curtain air bags.

Hyundai announced the recall after conducting compliance tests in December 2025 that revealed issues with the air bags.

A remedy is being developed but has yet to be announced, NHTSA said. The automaker will reimburse owners of affected vehicles for any out-of-pocket costs to fix the recall issue.

Hyundai is mailing notification letters to affected customers by March 23, 2026. The automaker's recall number is 292.