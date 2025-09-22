Hydrochloric acid spill closes on-ramp to I-25 in Denver metro area

A hydrochloric acid spill closed the on-ramp to southbound I-25 at 84th Avenue in the Denver metro area on Monday morning. According to the Thornton Fire Department, the call came in around 2 a.m.

The shipment consisted of two trailers with five 300-gallon totes of hydrochloric acid. Firefighters said there was damage to the front tote when a securing strap slipped and crushed the corner of the tote.

A hydrochloric acid spill closed the on-ramp to southbound I-25 from 84th Avenue in Thornton. CDOT

That's when 50-75 gallons of the acid leaked out. The acid will be pumped into a new tote for travel.

The leak was repaired, but the cleanup continued with crews from North Metro Fire Rescue and Adams County. The on-ramp was estimated to be closed for most of the morning commute.

"The immediate area is stable. There is no more product leaking out. Environmental conditions this morning are almost ideal for the situation we're dealing with. The I-25 area and the surrounding area are not in any danger," said Ernie Anderson, Deputy Chief of Operations with Thornton Fire Department.

The acid was being transported to oil fields in Wyoming, according to the Thornton Fire Department.