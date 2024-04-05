Hurricane force winds possible along Colorado Front Range

Strong weekend wind gusts could get up around 80 to 100 mph for some parts of the Front Range

We have a First Alert Weather Day posted for both Saturday and Sunday for the Front Range and the Denver metro area. Strong damaging wind gusts along with an approaching cold front will be ramping up as we head into the weekend.

The system will bring up to hurricane force wind for some wind-prone areas along with heavy mountains snow and a cold mix of rain and snow for the northeastern plains. The winds may be strong enough to cause tree damage, down powerlines and blown over yard furniture.

The entire Front Range and northeastern plains have a High Wind Warning for late Saturday morning through noon on Sunday. Some of the mountains along with areas in and near the foothills could see wind gust of 75 to 100 mph. East of I-25 areas have the chance for 50 to 70 mph wind gusts.

The Warning extends down into southern Colorado as well. Including Colorado Springs down to Trinidad. For strong wind gusts through Sunday.

Areas right at the base of the foothills have a Red Flag Warning for High Fire Danger Saturday through Sunday morning. The chance for rapid fire spread is a real possibility.