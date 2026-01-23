Hunter S. Thompson's Colorado death reaffirmed as suicide by state investigators nearly 21 years later

Hunter S. Thompson's death at his home in Colorado has been reaffirmed as suicide by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation more than two decades after his death in 2005. The CBI began a comprehensive case review into the author and journalist's death following a written request from the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office on July 31, 2025.

The CBI released the findings of its latest review into Thompson's death on Friday afternoon.

According to the sheriff's office, Thompson's widow, Anita Thompson, contacted Pitkin County Sheriff Michael Buglione with new concerns and potential information regarding the investigation into his death.

Pitkin County investigators said that Thompson shot himself on Feb. 20, 2025 at Owl Farm, his property in Woody Creek, north of Aspen, when he was 67 years old.

"While we have always believed the original investigation was conducted properly, we recognized the importance of an independent review for the Thompson family," said Buglione in a statement. "CBI's conclusions reaffirm the original findings and, we hope, provide reassurance and clarity."

According to the CBI, the review included reviewing law enforcement records and autopsy reports from Forensic Pathologist Dr. Dean Havlik; conducting interviews with multiple parties, including Hunter's widow, his son Juan Thompson, and ex-daughter-in-law Jennifer Thompson, the original lead investigator Ron Ryan, Pitkin County Coroner, Dr. Steven Ayers, and former Pitkin County Sheriff and Undersheriff Joe DiSalvo; conducting a scene examination which investigators said was necessary as the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office had disposed of most original physical evidence and photographs in accordance with non-criminal case retention schedules.

"I'm thankful for the kind and thorough work done by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation in their review of this case, and not a single attempt to overstep the ethical boundaries of a technical review, especially under such difficult circumstances," said Anita Thompson, in a statement. "This allows all of us who loved Hunter to move forward with a clean conscience."

According to the CBI, the review did not uncover any new physical evidence, facts or circumstances to support a conclusion surrounding Thompson's death that was different from the 2005 investigation.

Thompson was a well-known writer and journalist, popular in the counterculture movement of the 1970s. He wrote for Rolling Stone, Playboy, Esquire, ESPN.com, and numerous other outlets, and is perhaps most well-known for "Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas," which was later adapted into the popular 1998 film starring Johnny Depp and Benicio del Toro.

Thompson was born in Kentucky but made Colorado his home, having lived in Aspen before later moving to Woody Creek, about 10 miles north of the city. His property was 110 acres, and Thompson turned it into what he described as a "fortified compound," according to one of his biographers.

Months after his death, a private funeral was held at the property, where his ashes were shot out of a cannon, per his long-standing wishes, according to his wife. A makeshift shrine for Hunter S. Thompson sits in Snowmass, about 7 miles west of Aspen.