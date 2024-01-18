Hunter Biden to appear for deposition on Feb. 28, House Republicans say

Hunter Biden now open to private deposition Hunter Biden now open to private congressional deposition 04:53

Washington — Hunter Biden will testify behind closed doors on Feb. 28 before the House Oversight and Judiciary Committees, Republicans said Thursday, apparently resolving a dispute over demands for his testimony that had escalated in recent weeks.

"His deposition will come after several interviews with Biden family members and associates. We look forward to Hunter Biden's testimony," said Reps. James Comer of Kentucky and Jim Jordan of Ohio, the committees' respective chairmen.

Both of the committees had approved contempt of Congress resolutions against President Biden's son for previously refusing to comply with congressional subpoenas for closed-door testimony amid the GOP's impeachment inquiry into the president.

The full House had been set to vote to hold him in contempt of Congress this week until Hunter Biden's attorney signaled his willingness to testify.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.