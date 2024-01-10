Hunter Biden makes surprise appearance on Capitol Hill where Republican-led committees consider holding him in contempt of Congress

Washington — Hunter Biden, President Biden's son, made an unexpected appearance at a contentious meeting of the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday, where Republicans are moving forward with an effort to punish him for refusing to comply with a congressional subpoena.

The Oversight and Judiciary Committees are meeting to vote on resolutions recommending the full House find Hunter Biden in criminal contempt of Congress. If the House then takes up and approves the contempt resolutions, the Justice Department would decide whether to prosecute the president's son.

Hunter Biden arrived on Capitol Hill with his lawyers and, asked by CBS News whether he would testify, replied, "If they let me." He attended the Oversight Committee's meeting for less than 30 minutes, during which the committee descended into crosstalk and chaos as Republican Rep. Nancy Mace addressed the president's son directly.

"He blatantly defied two lawful subpoenas," Oversight Committee chairman James Comer said in opening remarks. "Hunter Biden's willful refusal to comply with the committee's subpoenas is a criminal act. It constitutes contempt of Congress and warrants referral to the appropriate United States Attorneys Office for prosecution as prescribed by the law. We will not provide Hunter Biden with special treatment because of his last name."

But Rep. Jamie Raskin, the top Democrat on the Oversight panel, accused Comer of obstructing his own investigation, given that Hunter Biden was willing to testify in public. The Maryland Democrat invoked the names of other congressional Republicans — Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan and Reps. Andy Biggs and Scott Perry — who received subpoenas for testimony from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, but did not comply.

"He has materially, substantially and in good faith complied with what your requests were," Raskin told Comer of Hunter Biden.

In a report released Monday, Republicans criticized Hunter Biden for "flagrant defiance" of subpoenas from the Oversight and Judiciary panels, which were issued as part of the House GOP's ongoing impeachment inquiry into the president and sought a closed-door deposition from his son.

Republicans claimed in the report that Hunter Biden's testimony is a "critical component" of their investigation, which centers around their allegations that the president profited off of his family members' overseas business dealings while he was vice president. GOP lawmakers have spent the last year probing the president and his son's foreign work, but have not yet uncovered evidence of wrongdoing by the elder Biden.

"With the possible exception of President Biden, [Hunter] Biden is the most important witness possessing information about President Biden's involvement in his son's business dealings," the Republicans said.

The subpoenas issued by the committees requested Hunter Biden appear for questioning behind closed doors on Dec. 13. While he did go to the Capitol the morning of the deposition, Hunter Biden defied the subpoena and delivered a statement to reporters accusing Republicans of cherry-picking the information gathered during its probe and distorting what was said by others in prior closed-door interviews.

Hunter Biden reiterated that he would answer questions from lawmakers, but only in public.

Hunter Biden speaks during a news conference outside the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 13, 2023. Aaron Schwartz/Xinhua via Getty Images

"There is no evidence to support the allegations that my father was financially involved in my business, because it did not happen," he said.

Shortly after Hunter Biden refused to comply with the subpoena, Comer and Jordan, the respective chairs of the Oversight and Judiciary Committees, said they planned to move forward with the effort to hold the president's son in contempt of Congress.

Abbe Lowell, Hunter Biden's lawyer, criticized Republicans for refusing to allow his client to answer their questions in a public forum.

"It's clear the Republican chairmen aren't interested in getting the facts or they would allow Hunter to testify publicly," he said in a statement last week. "Instead, House Republicans continue to play politics by seeking an unprecedented contempt motion against someone who has from the first request offered to answer all their proper questions."

Lowell added, "What are they afraid of?"

A House vote recommending prosecution of Hunter Biden would add to the legal scrutiny the president's son is already under by special counsel David Weiss, who was appointed in August to oversee a federal investigation into Hunter Biden. The president's son is set to appear in federal court in California on Thursday after he was charged with nine tax counts last month.

The charges brought by Weiss join three felony counts Hunter Biden faces relating to his purchase of a handgun in October 2018, which prosecutors allege he unlawfully possessed. He pleaded not guilty to the gun charges last year.

The House has approved six criminal contempt of Congress citations over the past four years, according to a report from the Congressional Research Service. In four of those cases, the Justice Department declined to move forward with prosecutions. But in the other two, grand juries indicted former Trump White House officials Peter Navarro and Steve Bannon. Both were separately found guilty of two counts of criminal contempt of Congress, though Bannon's sentence has been paused while he appeals his conviction.

Scott MacFarlane contributed to this report