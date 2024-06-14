Hundreds of migrants attend first day of Denver's Work Ready program

More than 300 migrants will get chance to work through Denver's asylum program

For months newcomers in Denver have expressed their desire to work, but the lack of legal documentation has held many back from being able to have a full-time job. On Thursday, more than 300 newcomers attended the orientation for the WorkReady Denver program.

Through this program migrants will have the chance to work; it is all part of DASP, the Denver Asylum Seekers Program.

The Denver City Council approved a $2.25 million contract to work with El Centro de Los Trabjadores Colorado, a center for workers, to help with that mission.

The WorkReady pilot program aims to help migrants secure work, legally, while also building a pipeline for industries experiencing significant labor shortages. Some of those industries include construction and hospitality.

According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Colorado's worker shortage is severe, a state that has 52 available workers for every 100 jobs. In May, the Denver City Council approved a $2.25 million contract to work with El Centro de Los Trabjadores Colorado, a center for workers, to help with that mission.

For many migrants, it felt like the first day of school as they learned about the program and embarked on a six-month journey. A journey to learn the language and become acclimated to their new environment.

In essence, this is a program the city feels could be a solution for both asylum seekers and those businesses struggling to hire and keep staff.

A classroom full of aspiring employees receives the necessary tools like a laptop to be able to navigate through the WorkReady program. The program will provide individuals with a path to work authorization and access to education, training, and employment opportunities.

People like Kenia Ulloa, a participant of the program say they are very thankful for the opportunity.

"I am very thankful because we are going to be able to take courses, they are going to give us legal documents so we can work and get ahead and raise our children," said Kenia.

Like many migrants sitting in this classroom, Kenia left Venezuela with her two young children and husband hoping for a new life. Although her heart remains heavy after leaving her 16-year-old son in Venezuela.

"It has been a long journey, we passed through the jungle, through Mexico where they took our papers, but we are here thank, God," said Kenia.

Some days they even slept on the streets, but that is now a memory of the past. Kenia and her family are now focused on the future, and she hopes to be able to bring her 16-year-old son to the U.S. from Venezuela once she gets her legal documents.

"My dream is to work, get ahead in life and accomplish my goals," said Kenia.

It's a mission the City and County of Denver wants to help with through their work with El Centro de Los Trabjadores.

Mayra Juárez-Denis is the executive director the organization and believes this model is essential not only for survival but also to create a pipeline that moves talent into jobs facing significant labor shortages.

"The purpose of this is to start integrating our immigrant workers into the labor market, especially in industries that have a shortage of workers," said Juárez-Denis.

Those industries include, but are not limited to construction, healthcare and early childhood education.

It's a model the organization created a year ago helping almost 1,000 newcomers get a full-time job, jobs that pay $20 an hour.

"As the city saw this worker model being successful, we came together to put our efforts through the Denver Asylum Seeker Program," said Juárez-Denis.

The program is split into three phases, first participants will learn basic skills such as financial and digital literacy, and take ESL and cultural integration classes.

The next phase will consist of industry-oriented training and the final phase, will be to get a job and continued guidance from the organization.

"They are going to be part of our worker center after that, so they will continue to have the support as workers as they go through their journey," said Juárez-Denis.

At least one adult per household enrolled in DASP has to commit to 20 hours of weekly work-ready training. Classes will be held online and in person.

The program looks to provide transportation and even childcare, should those participants need it. Participants are expected to hit the workforce by January 2025.

AT&T has contributed 700 laptop computers and more than $90,000 in funding directly to Centro to provide digital literacy coursework. The city will also provide families with access to cell phones.

The program will run through June 2025.