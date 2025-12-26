Human services center in Aurora to close in January

Beginning in 2026, the Aurora Service Center for Adams County Human Services will no longer be in operation.

The center, located on Chambers Road, offers multiple services, including food, medical and cash assistance as well as employment and workforce services. Adams County announced on Tuesday that the center will cease issuing EBT cards at noon on Dec. 3 and will be closed beginning Jan. 1.

Adams County

County officials have provided a list of other service locations in the area for those in need.

For residents seeking assistance with employment and workforce programs, these locations are available:

Adams County Human Services at 11860 Pecos St. in Westminster

Brighton Workforce & Business Center at 36 S. 18th Ave., Unit A in Brighton

Aurora Workforce Center at 15400 E. 14th Pl. in Aurora

Oxford Vista Aurora Satellite Workforce Center at 14995 E. Oxford Ave. in Aurora

Denver Workforce Center at Montbello at 4685 Peoria St., Suite 251 in Denver

Assistance with EBT cards is available at several locations in the area, including:

Adams County Human Services at 11860 Pecos St. in Westminster

Denver County Human Services locations at 1200 Federal Blvd. and at 3815 Steele St. in Denver

Arapahoe County Human Services at 149890 E. Alameda Dr. in Aurora

County officials encouraged anyone with questions on eligibility to call Adams County Human Services at (720) 523-2700 or visit the PEAK website.