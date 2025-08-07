Human remains recovered in Colorado's mountains near Officers Gulch

Human remains have been recovered near Officers Gulch in Colorado's high country. The Summit County Sheriff's Office and coroner's office confirmed the recovery of the remains and personal property.

According to investigators, the Summit County Sheriff's Office received a report about the possible human remains in a steep and remote area high above Officers Gulch on Aug. 2.

Between that date and Tuesday, the Summit County Sheriff's Office, Summit County Coroner's Office, Summit County Rescue Group, Vail Police Department, and a forensic anthropologist from Mesa County conducted additional searches in the area, totalling more than 200 hours.

Human remains were recovered near Officers Gulch. CBS

During that search, human remains were discovered and recovered. Personal property was found at the scene and confirmed to belong to Sean Marquardt, a missing person out of Vail who was last seen on May 7.

Marquardt's vehicle was found abandoned in Officers Gulch on May 11. According to investigators, he was not located at that time despite extensive search efforts.

"This is another tragic loss of life in the Officers Gulch area. Our hearts are with the family and friends of the deceased during this difficult time," said Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons in a statement.

The remains are in the custody of the Summit County Coroner's Office for further analysis and identification.

Anyone with information about Sean Marquardt is asked to call the Vail Police Department at (970) 479-2201.