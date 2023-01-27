Late Colorado House minority leader Hugh McKean honored at state Capitol
Hugh McKean, the late House Minority Leader at the Colorado state Legislature, was honored at the state Capitol on Friday. He was found dead last October at his home in Loveland.
The Larimer County Coroner's Office confirmed that McKean, 55, died of a heart attack.
McKean's family joined senators and representatives in a remembrance ceremony on Friday.
