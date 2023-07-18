Watch CBS News
Howard Fire burning at least 130 acres

A new fire is burning at least 130 acres in Western Colorado. BLM Colorado Fire says the Howard Fire started on Sunday about 15 miles west of Meeker.

The #HowardFire, west of Meeker, had active fire behavior today with 30-40 mph winds from the incoming dry thunderstorms...

Posted by BLM Colorado Fire on Monday, July 17, 2023

Crews believe the fire was caused by dry lightning in the area as the fire produced a lot of smoke but the flames are not threatening any structures. 

Hot, dry, and windy conditions are expected to continue, giving crews a tough time with the fire. 

