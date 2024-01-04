How to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning

Carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless gas. It is produced any time a fossil fuel is burned and it can cause sudden illness and death.

The Centers for Disease Control works with national, state, local, and other partners to raise awareness about CO poisoning and to monitor CO-related illness and death surveillance data in the U.S.

You Can Prevent Carbon Monoxide Exposure

Do have your heating system, water heater and any other gas, oil, or coal burning appliances serviced by a qualified technician every year.

Do install a battery-operated or battery back-up CO detector in your home. Check or replace the battery when you change the time on your clocks each spring and fall. If the detector sounds leave your home immediately and call 911.

Do seek prompt medical help if you suspect CO poisoning and are feeling dizzy, light-headed, or nauseated.

Don't use a generator, charcoal grill, camp stove, or other gasoline or charcoal-burning device inside your home, basement, or garage or near a window.

Don't run a car or truck inside a garage attached to your house, even if you leave the door open.

Don't burn anything in a stove or fireplace that isn't vented.

Don't heat your house with a gas oven.

Don't use a generator, pressure washer, or any gasoline-powered engine less than 20 feet from any window, door, or vent. Use an extension cord that is more than 20 feet long to keep the generator at a safe distance.

LINK: Carbon Monoxide Poisoning