Here's how Denver International Airport cleans snow off roads and runways for safe flights

Ahead of winter, when snow and ice may complicate travel to and from Denver International Airport, a months-long process to make travel safer is about to take effect, accompanied by newly installed technology to aid.

Airport officials are showing CBS News Colorado how they prepare for snow on the runways, as well as on Peña Boulevard, the main road leading to the airport.

Airport officials say it's a process they prepare for months to ensure it's always safe for commuters.

"We want to keep this airport flying in all sorts of circumstances; all sorts of weather," Kyle Lester, senior vice president of maintenance at the airport, said.

Kyle Lester, senior vice president of maintenance at Denver International Airport. CBS

There are 46 multi-use machines used to clear snow off the runways and the roads leading to the airport. Each one has been replaced over the last three years to make sure it's always in working order.

Airport officials say they use June and July to prepare for the upcoming winter. Then August and September are used for the actual training with these machines. They have close to 500 contractors and 196 city and county workers who oversee safety.

Airport officials say it takes between 13 and 15 minutes to clean snow off each of the runways. Workers pre-treat the roads, especially when there's a lot of moisture and contaminants. This is all to keep riders safe as they travel to the airport and from the airport.

Airport officials say this is the most staffed they have been in the past six years, but they're still looking for 24 more employees.

If you are interested, you can apply at flydenver.com.