Housing relief programs still under pressure in Denver, as rent prices drops

The average price of rent along Colorado's Front Range has dropped to its lowest point in three years. Experts say a higher number of vacancies has softened the market. In the Denver metro area, average rent now sits just over $1,800 a month, down from a little more than $1,900 last year. Rent prices vary by county -- Adams and Arapahoe remain more affordable, while Douglas and Boulder continue to rank among the most expensive.

At the same time, Denver is facing another challenging budget year and that financial strain is putting pressure on housing relief programs. Eviction filings in 2025 have already surpassed last year's numbers.

The city's Temporary Rental and Utility Assistance program briefly paused in September but reopened in October after receiving an additional $1.9 million from Denver's general fund to process pending applications and help families through the end of the year.

Patrick Noonan with Brothers Redevelopment, which helps residents with rental assistance, said the demand remains high.

"Getting those calls day in and day out from Denver residents that are struggling is really heavy on the heart," Noonan said. "The more resources we have to help someone dig out of that hole, the easier it makes our job."

Noonan said the issue extends statewide.

"We see between 5,000 and 8,000 inquiries coming in each month -- most are people struggling to keep up with rent," he said.

The Community Economic Defense Project has also reported a growing need. CEO Zach Neumann said the city is on track to reach 16,000 eviction filings this year.

"These are hardworking families with multiple jobs, and when you evict somebody, you make it harder for them to keep that job," Neumann said.

To address the growing need, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston has proposed increasing TRUA's 2026 budget from $12.2 million to $15.1 million. The additional funding comes from one-time American Rescue Plan Act interest funds -- about $4 million that won't be available again in 2027.

"We really have to ask ourselves what kind of community we want to be," Neumann said. "Is this an acceptable number every single year?"

So far this year, TRUA has helped more than 1,500 households, with more than 100 applications processed after the September pause.

Residents facing eviction are encouraged to apply for TRUA through denvergov.org. The Colorado Emergency Rental Assistance Program will also reopen Nov. 12, continuing to serve as a statewide safety net.