Watch CBS News
Local News

Trickling up: How housing is becoming less affordable for more Coloradans

/ CBS Colorado

By Tayler Shaw and Luke Zarzecki 

A home means everything to Shelley Gilson, a 50-year-old single mother of three girls who works as a guest service agent at an airline. 

"It's one word: priceless," she said.

The rising cost of housing in the Denver area has made it difficult for her to afford a home. She spent years bounding around working for low pay, including to several affordable housing communities across the state. 

Eventually, more than a decade ago, she found a home at Orchard Crossing Apartments in Westminster. It is an affordable housing community that includes voucher-based housing, a federal government program that provides vouchers to low-income families, the disabled and elderly so that they can afford housing.

From work to school to neighborhood events, the program has created a way for Gilson's family to be a part of a community. With housing and communities come resources, though not all are created equal.

Gilson explained her prior communities were predominantly made up of people of color and people of a lower socioeconomic status, which systematically led to a lack of accessible resources like academic opportunities and mental health services. 

Read the Entire Article Here

This story is from Colorado Community Media. CBS News Colorado is a newsgathering partner with CCM, a network of two dozen newspapers and online publications serving eight metro-area counties on the Front Range.

First published on January 19, 2023 / 2:30 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.