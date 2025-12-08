More housing construction underway in Boulder thanks to Flatirons Habitat for Humanity

More affordable housing is on its way to Boulder. Cranes were there as construction continued on duplexes on Monday.

The construction is thanks to the Flatirons Habitat for Humanity and the Boulder Valley School District. Students in the district's Apex program helped with the creation of BoulderMOD, a modular factory producing energy-efficient and permanently affordable homes.

More new housing construction is underway in Boulder. CBS

The project in the Ponderosa Mobile Home Park is also important to those who live in the neighborhood.

"A lot of people are being affected by this. Like my neighbors are people who probably couldn't afford a home, if it wasn't for this project. So, count me lucky and them, too. We are blessed," said resident Rodney Erickson.

Flatirons Habitat for Humanity homes are under construction in Ponderosa Mobile Home Park in Boulder. CBS

The City of Boulder's goal is that 15% of all homes there would be affordable, low-moderate to middle-income households by 2035.