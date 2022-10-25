Watch CBS News
Deadly shooting at Adams County party happened at short-term rental property

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

New information has come out regarding a house party shooting that ended with one person dead, and at least three others injured.

It happened early Sunday, around 4:25 a.m., at a home in Adams County near 70th Avenue and Broadway.

CBS News Colorado learned that the home was being rented out as a short-term rental.

The person that died has not been publicly identified by officials as of Monday evening. They were deceased when first responders arrived.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office says it has not made any arrests yet.

CBSColorado.com Staff
The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on October 24, 2022 / 9:11 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

