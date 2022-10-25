Deadly shooting at Adams County party happened at short-term rental property

New information has come out regarding a house party shooting that ended with one person dead, and at least three others injured.

It happened early Sunday, around 4:25 a.m., at a home in Adams County near 70th Avenue and Broadway.

CBS News Colorado learned that the home was being rented out as a short-term rental.

The person that died has not been publicly identified by officials as of Monday evening. They were deceased when first responders arrived.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office says it has not made any arrests yet.