Hours long standoff in northern Colorado ends, suspect in custody

Police in northern Colorado have taken a suspect into custody after a standoff that lasted several hours Saturday afternoon.

According to the Loveland Police Department, officers closed Boise Avenue in both directions near Silverleaf Drive due to an incident near Shadow Court around 2:26 p.m.

Authorities said the suspect was "contained" inside the home but asked residents to remain inside while officers and SWAT members tried to resolve the situation. Around 3 p.m., NOCO Alert issued a shelter-in-place order for nearby residents.

Around 6 p.m., police provided an update that the suspect had been taken into custody. They said that rumors online were incorrect and no firearms were discharged. Although they said "tactical measures" were used.

A witness told CBS Colorado that the officers were calling for the suspect to come out with their hands up, and said they broke a couple of windows in the front of the home.

The police department has not released information on what led up to the standoff.