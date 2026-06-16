Hottest day of the year so far is expected in Colorado on Wednesday; Denver's high will get close to triple digits

The hottest temperatures of the year so far are expected across Colorado on Wednesday, with widespread 90s and several areas potentially reaching triple digits.

Denver has already recorded four 90-degree days this year.

CBS

Wednesday's forecast calls for a high near 97 degrees at Denver International Airport (the National Weather Service's official monitoring station for Denver), while temperatures could reach 100 degrees in Grand Junction and climb above 100 across parts of southern Colorado.

CBS

A heat advisory is in effect on Wednesday for parts of El Paso, Pueblo and Fremont counties. Temperatures within the advisory area could range from 95 to 107 degrees.

That level of heat can cause heat-related illness, especially during prolonged outdoor activity. Drink plenty of water, limit strenuous activity during the hottest part of the afternoon and check on people who do not have access to air conditioning. Children and pets should never be left inside a parked vehicle.

Andrew Cruz, 7, of Denver at the H2o Odyssey at City Park in 2025 Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The heat will also combine with strong winds and extremely low humidity to create critical fire danger across nearly all of western Colorado and parts of the southern Front Range.

CBS

Red flag warnings are in effect Wednesday all of western Colorado, with wind gusts of 30 to 45 mph and relative humidity falling as low as 5% to 15%. Any fire that starts could spread rapidly and become difficult to control.

Avoid activities that could create a spark, including campfires, outdoor burning and dragging trailer chains. Use caution with equipment, vehicles and open flames, and check local fire restrictions before grilling or starting any fire outdoors.