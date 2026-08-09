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Police department celebrates hospital release of Colorado officer injured in shooting

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
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Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

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The police department in Golden, Colorado, cheered on one of its own as an injured officer was released from the hospital following a shooting over the weekend.

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CBS

On Saturday, Officer Greg Metzel was injured in a shootout between police and an armed suspect at a gas station in Golden. The GPD said the suspect fired at officers who were called to the scene, wounding Metzel. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. 

Officers returned fire, killing the suspect.

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CBS

Members of the GPD gathered to greet Metzel and cheered as he was released from the hospital on Sunday afternoon.

The shooting remains under investigation.

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