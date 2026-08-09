Police department celebrates hospital release of Colorado officer injured in shooting

The police department in Golden, Colorado, cheered on one of its own as an injured officer was released from the hospital following a shooting over the weekend.

CBS

On Saturday, Officer Greg Metzel was injured in a shootout between police and an armed suspect at a gas station in Golden. The GPD said the suspect fired at officers who were called to the scene, wounding Metzel. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Officers returned fire, killing the suspect.

CBS

Members of the GPD gathered to greet Metzel and cheered as he was released from the hospital on Sunday afternoon.

The shooting remains under investigation.