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Suspect killed, police officer injured in shooting at Colorado gas station

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
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Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

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One person was killed and a police officer was injured in a shooting at a gas station in Colorado on Saturday morning.

The Golden Police Department says officers were called to the Circle K on Colfax Ave. around 2:30 a.m. due to a report of a man in the area with a handgun. After officers made contact with the suspect, the GPD said he fired at them. The officers returned fire, and the suspect was killed.

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CBS

One officer was reportedly shot by the suspect and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The GPD said the officer's injuries are not life-threatening.

The Jefferson County Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the shooting. Authorities said more information will be released as it becomes available.

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