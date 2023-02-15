Hospital network announces split

Centura Health, which formed with the 1996 merging of the CommonSpirit Health and AdventHealth health care systems, announced on Valentine's Day the hospital network will break up.

Centura Health manages 20 hospitals through Colorado and western Kansas.

"While this has been a strong partnership for 27 years, CommonSpirit Health and AdventHealth have both grown and evolved over the years as have the health care needs of the communities," stated a Centura Health press release. "The partnership has accomplished so much; yet, it has reached its natural maturity. CommonSpirit Health and AdventHealth have collaboratively agreed that they can best serve their communities and health care ministries without a partnership."

CommonSpirit is a Catholic-affiliated system.

AdventHealth is affiliated with the Seventh Day Adventist Church.

The split means AdventHealth will operate and manage five hospitals and associated clinics in Colorado:

Avista Adventist Hospital, Louisville, Colo.

Castle Rock Adventist Hospital, Castle Rock, Colo.

Littleton Adventist Hospital, Littleton, Colo.

Parker Adventist Hospital, Parker, Colo.

Porter Adventist Hospital, Denver, Colo.

CommonSpirit, meanwhile, will operate and manage 15 hospitals and associated clinics:

Bob Wilson Memorial Hospital, Ulysses, Kan.

Longmont United Hospital, Longmont, Colo.

OrthoColorado Hospital, Lakewood, Colo.

Mercy Hospital, Durango, Colo.

Penrose Hospital, Colorado Springs, Colo.

St. Anthony Hospital, Lakewood, Colo.

St. Anthony North Hospital, Westminster, Colo.

St. Anthony Summit Hospital, Frisco, Colo.

St. Catherine Hospital, Dodge City, Dodge City, Kan.

St. Catherine Hospital, Garden City, Garden City, Kan.

St. Elizabeth Hospital, Fort Morgan, Colo.

St. Mary-Corwin Hospital, Pueblo, Colo.

St. Francis Hospital, Colorado Springs, Colo.

St. Francis Hospital - Interquest, Colorado Springs, Colo. (opening summer 2023)

St. Thomas More Hospital, Cañon City, Colo.

The Centura Health press release stated there would be no disruption of patient care.

A Centura Health spokesperson was reached for additional comment but replied that the press release was the only information being released at this time.