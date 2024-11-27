Horse falls into culvert, gets pulled out in western Colorado rescue operation
A horse is expected to make a full recovery after a frightening experience when it fell into a culvert on Wednesday morning in western Colorado and got stuck.
Firefighters from the Grand Junction Fire Department worked with the Lower Valley Fire District to get the animal out near 2252 I ¼ Road.
A veterinarian was called in from Fruita to sedate the horse while it was stuck and before crews got to work.
A crane from a local company was also used to pull out the animal after first responders put a sling around it.
Several neighbors and other members of the community also stepped in to help with the rescue.