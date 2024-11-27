Watch CBS News
Local News

Horse falls into culvert, gets pulled out in western Colorado rescue operation

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

Horse rescued from culvert on Colorado's Western Slope
Horse rescued from culvert on Colorado's Western Slope 00:25

A horse is expected to make a full recovery after a frightening experience when it fell into a culvert on Wednesday morning in western Colorado and got stuck.  

horse-3.jpg
Grand Junction Fire Department

Firefighters from the Grand Junction Fire Department worked with the Lower Valley Fire District to get the animal out near 2252 I ¼ Road.

horse-4.jpg
Grand Junction Fire Department

A veterinarian was called in from Fruita to sedate the horse while it was stuck and before crews got to work.

horse-2.jpg
Grand Junction Fire Department

A crane from a local company was also used to pull out the animal after first responders put a sling around it.

horse-1.jpg
Grand Junction Fire Department

Several neighbors and other members of the community also stepped in to help with the rescue.

Jesse Sarles

Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.