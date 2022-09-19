Hopscotch 'hoppers' set world record in Colorado
A world record was set in Colorado over the weekend.
Three dedicated "hoppers" made it around a 4.3-mile hopscotch course in Chatfield State Park.
The record was previously set by Georgia Tech earlier this year, which was approximately 4.15 miles.
Now, thanks to a group of volunteers who made the course, anyone can give it a try.
A Guinness World Records "adjudicator" flew in to observe the event and certify the results.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.