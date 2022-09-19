Watch CBS News
Hopscotch 'hoppers' set world record in Colorado

By CBSColorado.com Staff

A hopscotch world record was set on Sunday at Chatfield State Park
A world record was set in Colorado over the weekend.

Three dedicated "hoppers" made it around a 4.3-mile hopscotch course in Chatfield State Park.

The record was previously set by Georgia Tech earlier this year, which was approximately 4.15 miles.

Now, thanks to a group of volunteers who made the course, anyone can give it a try.

A Guinness World Records "adjudicator" flew in to observe the event and certify the results.

