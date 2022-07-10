Hoops in record heat at Wash Park is fun, but heed the need for hydration

Hoops in record heat at Wash Park is fun, but heed the need for hydration

Hoops in record heat at Wash Park is fun, but heed the need for hydration

Even though it is the NBA offseason, early Saturday morning the basketball courts at Denver's Washington Park were dominated by the heat and sun. That did not stop a team of people from getting up some shots.

"We played about 5 games," said Will, who along with three of his friends was already wrapping up his day by noon.

They weren't alone. Even in 95 degree weather folks were running, riding, and walking their dogs around the park which is dangerous for man and beast.

(credit: CBS)

CBS News Colorado took a Raytek Minitemp Infrared thermometer to the park to measure the surface temperatures around the park. The concrete came in at 136 degrees Fahrenheit, the asphalt at 150 degrees and even the dirt was 124 degrees.

Doctor Ben Usatch with UC Health says being outside too long when it's this hot can be dangerous.

"We have this basic ability to dissipate heat. Get the heat off our body and when those mechanisms fail the wheels come off the bus," he said.

You sweat to keep cool and if you stop then you start getting heat illness. That is why you need to drink water or electrolyte fluids when it is this hot.

"Because if you don't have that water onboard yourself, you're not going to be able to dissipate it out into the air," said Dr. Usatch.

(credit: CBS)

Hydration is a practice the Washington Park basketballers know well.

"There's a lot of water here," said D-Roe.

"You got to hydrate," said his friend Coby.

(credit: CBS)

While fit men and women may be able to play in the sun, not everyone is as efficient as they may be at cooling down. Which is why kids, older adults and sick people should take extra care when it gets hot out.

"The responsibility for all of us is not just to watch out for ourselves and our buddies but for the very young and the very old as well," said Dr. Usatch.