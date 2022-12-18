Homicide suspect custody after allegedly attempting to break into Colorado Springs police station to turn himself in

A man is in custody after police say he attempted to break into the Colorado Springs Police Department to turn himself in for a homicide.

According to KKTV and Colorado Springs police, around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday a report was made from the station that a man identified as 36-year-old Carlos Trejo, was attempting to break into the Falcon Division at Goddard Street.

Officers say Trejo was taken into custody and discovered he was attempting to turn himself in for a homicide.

After an investigation of the claim, officers responded to an apartment complex on the 1300 block of Kelly Johnson Boulevard where they found a person dead inside a home.

In a statement sent to residents in the area, Cortland Grand River says the incident appeared to be an isolated domestic incident.

"The local officials are handling the matter … they have assured us there is no reason for additional concern related to this event in our community," the statement read in part.

Authorities have not released the identity of the victim as the investigation remains ongoing.