Home falls from trailer in southwestern Colorado onto Highway 62

Part of a pre-fabricated home that was being hauled in southwestern Colorado fell off the trailer Friday morning and was blocking both lanes of Highway 62. The home fell off the trailer before 7 a.m., according to the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office.

Part of a pre-fabricated home fell off the trailer Friday morning and was blocking both lanes of Highway 62 in southwestern Colorado. San Miguel Sheriff's Office

The Colorado State Patrol said a crane was en route from Montrose to lift the home off the highway. Investigators said the home fell off the semi-trailer about four miles west of Dallas Divide.

It was unclear when the highway would reopen for travel. Drivers were urged to take an alternate route:

Part of a pre-fab home fell off the trailer on Colorado Highway 62 near Placerville in southwestern Colorado. San Miguel Sheriff's Office

Traveling from Placerville to Ridgway, turn right onto CR 56V (Green Meadows Lane, approximately mm 4 on Hwy 62), and then turn left onto CR 58P to get back to Hwy 62.

Traveling from Ridgway to Placerville, turn left onto CR 58P (at approximately mm 11 on Hwy 62) and then turn right onto CR 56V or follow CR 58P to Hwy 145 in Sawpit.

A pre-fab home fell of a semi trailer on Highway 62. San Miguel Sheriff's Office

CSP said there were no injuries. What happened leading up to the incident is being investigated.