Holiday season hits downtown as Denver struggles to control crime, boost safety

The City of Denver is celebrating the holidays with a focus on safety as more visitors are expected to descend on downtown over the coming weeks. There are several events planned as the city vows to tackle rising crime with more security, arrests and prosecutions.

"I don't know what happens after night, but I mean, it's beautiful down here!" said Katrina who brought her family to the 16th Street Mall from Texas.

Others live in the Denver metro area and work downtown.

"I feel like if we all avoid downtown too much, then it's, you know, things are just gonna kind of perpetuate that," said Dan Gravee.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock admits that downtown Denver has its share of problems. The proof is in vacant buildings and fewer guests and visitors.

"There's no way to sugarcoat it... downtown has really been impacted by the pandemic," said Hancock.

The Downtown Denver Partnership is working with the city to bring back people and uplift local businesses, from improvements to busy streets to more security in busy spots.

"Building our law enforcement at the city level, RTD has invested in building their enforcement presence. And then we have invested in building our presence downtown as well," said a representative with the Downtown Denver Partnership.

As thousands gather for some holiday cheer, Gravee said part of the solution is keeping that spirit year-round.

"We've got to come out and support the businesses and kind of, you know, support the folks who are down here and trying to do good," said Gravee.