Colorado driver helps stop hit-and-run suspect wanted in school bus crash

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Aurora police arrested a hit-and-run suspect driver wanted for allegedly crashing into a school bus and causing another crash on Wednesday afternoon. There were children on the Cherry Creek Schools school bus at the time of the crash but no children were injured. 

Colorado State Patrol officers investigate a hit-and-run involving a school bus in Aurora. CBS

According to the Colorado State Patrol, troopers were dispatched to a hit-and-run crash on South Boston Court and East Louisiana Avenue. When they arrived, troopers investigated the crash involving the school bus. The children on board were not injured and released to their parents. 

Aurora police were also investigating the same suspect driver in another hit-and-run at 2:10 p.m. at Mississippi and Dayton. Officers said the suspect, a 23-year-old man traveling eastbound on Mississippi in a Chevy Envoy, ran a red light at Dayton and struck a Nissan Xterra. Witnesses told police he was trying to get away from the crash scene. 

That's when officers said another driver, a citizen in a pickup and witness to the red light crash, followed the suspect vehicle and struck the vehicle to immobilize it and keep the suspect from getting away. 

A suspect driver was arrested after allegedly crashing onto a Cherry Creek Schools school bus.  CBS

Officers took the suspect driver into custody at that time. The suspect driver was injured and taken to the hospital for treatment. 

An occupant of the Xterra was also taken to the hospital. 

